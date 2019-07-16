4.3 Magnitude Earthquake Rattles East Bay, 3.5 Temblor Follows - NBC Bay Area
M4.3 and M3.5 Earthquakes Hit East Bay
4.3 Magnitude Earthquake Rattles East Bay, 3.5 Temblor Follows

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published 23 minutes ago

    A magnitude 4.3 earthquake struck Tuesday afternoon east of Blackhawk, the USGS reports.

    The temblor reported at 1:15 p.m. was felt across the East Bay. South Bay residents also reported feeling the quake.

    Another small quake, a preliminary magnitude 3.5, also hit the same area at 1:24 p.m., according to the USGS.

    Tuesday's quake comes a day after a magnitude 3.3 earthquake rattled the South Bay.

    No other information was immediately available.

    Track the latest Bay Area earthquakes using NBC Bay Area's interactive quake map.

      

