BART Recovering After Emergency East Bay Track Repairs

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published at 5:16 AM PDT on Aug 16, 2018

    BART is recovering after emergency track repairs between the Bay Fair and Hayward stations triggered delays Thursday morning. Bob Redell reports.

    (Published Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018)

    Normal BART service is being restored Thursday morning after emergency track repairs between the Bay Fair and Hayward stations triggered delays.

    The track repairs were just one of three issues that resulted in delays across the transportation system early Thursday morning. Debris on the tracks in San Francisco and computer issues in Oakland also caused headaches for the agency and some commuters.

    The issues in Oakland and San Francisco were resolved before the East Bay track repairs wrapped up.

    Further information was not available.

