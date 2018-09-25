San Francisco's brand new Transbay Transit Center will be shut down after crews on Tuesday discovered a fissure in one of the steel beams, officials said.

Mark Zabaneh, Executive Director of the Transbay Joint Powers Authority provided the following statement:

"The safety of everyone who visits the Salesforce Transit Center is our obligation and highest priority. While this appears to be a localized issue and we have no information that suggests it is widespread, it is our duty to confirm this before we allow public access to the facility."

Buses will be divered to the old Temporary Terminal, located at Howard and Beale streets. Transbay user should be aware Fremont Street between Howard and Mission streets will also be closed, according to the SFMTA.

Officials are set to hold a press conference at 5:30 p.m. Check back here to view it.