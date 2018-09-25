Crack in Steal Beam Shuts Down San Francisco's Brand New $2.2B Transbay Transit Center - NBC Bay Area
BREAKING: 
Transbay Transit Center Shut Down
logo_bay_2x
San Francisco

San Francisco

The latest news from around San Francisco

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

Crack in Steal Beam Shuts Down San Francisco's Brand New $2.2B Transbay Transit Center

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published 26 minutes ago | Updated 2 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Live Video from NBC Bay Area

    San Francisco's brand new Transbay Transit Center will be shut down after crews on Tuesday discovered a fissure in one of the steel beams, officials said.

    Mark Zabaneh, Executive Director of the Transbay Joint Powers Authority provided the following statement:

    "The safety of everyone who visits the Salesforce Transit Center is our obligation and highest priority. While this appears to be a localized issue and we have no information that suggests it is widespread, it is our duty to confirm this before we allow public access to the facility."

    Buses will be divered to the old Temporary Terminal, located at Howard and Beale streets. Transbay user should be aware Fremont Street between Howard and Mission streets will also be closed, according to the SFMTA.

    Officials are set to hold a press conference at 5:30 p.m. Check back here to view it.

    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices