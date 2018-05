A major-injury crash involving a big rig shut down at least two lanes of Interstate 80 in Albany late Wednesday night, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred just after 10 p.m. on eastbound I-80 at I-580, the CHP said. There was at least one victim with major injuries.

CHP and Fire Department personnel responded to the scene. The two right lanes of eastbound I-80 were shut down, the CHP said.

No further details were available.