A major injury crash on eastbound Interstate 80 near Hercules shut down at least two lanes and triggered a Sig-alert late Sunday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash, which occurred about 9 p.m. just west of Highway 4, involved at least three vehicles, the CHP said. The two left lanes of the freewy were blocked.

Traffic was backed up about 2 miles as of 9:20 p.m., and there was no estimated time for reopening the lanes, the CHP said.