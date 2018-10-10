Major Injury Crash Shuts Down Highway 24 to I-580 Connector: CHP - NBC Bay Area
Major Injury Crash Shuts Down Highway 24 to I-580 Connector: CHP

By Stephen Ellison

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 36 minutes ago

    Police investigate the scene of a major injury crash in Oakland. (Oct. 10, 2018)

    A major injury accident at the end of a police pursuit shut down the connector ramp from Highway 24 to Interstate 580 in Oakland late Wednesday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

    Oakland officers were chasing a vehicle, and the vehicle crashed into a number of other vehicles, the CHP said. A suspect was taken into custody at the crash scene.

    A Sig-alert was issued at about 6:15 p.m. The CHP estimated it would be closed for about 30 minutes but advised using alternate routes.

    CHP and Oakland police were investigating the scene.

    No further details were available.

