A motorcyclist suffered major injuries Sunday after a hit and run crash on Highway 4 in Discovery Bay, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Both directions of the highway were shut down as helicopter transports were called to the scene, the CHP said.

It was unknown how many people were injured in the crash, but Contra Costa firefighters said in a tweet they were responding to two crashes in the same general with five critical patients.

No further details were available.