NBC Bay Area BART riders wait to board a train in this file image.

BART's Montgomery Street Station in San Francisco was temporarily closed Sunday morning while crews rescued a person who was under a train, according to officials.

The adult was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, fire officials said.

BART announced on Twitter at 10:52 a.m. that the station was closed due to the major medical emergency. The station reopened around 12 p.m.

Further information was not available.