Bryan Carmody File image of Fort Funston.

An adult man is in moderate condition after falling from a cliff in San Francisco Saturday afternoon, the San Francisco Fire Department reported.

The male reportedly fell about 50 feet from a Fort Funston Cliff onto the beach after attempting to rescue his dog.

He was transported to a trauma center with moderate injuries and his dog, who is safe, was transported to an animal control facility.

No other information was immediately available.