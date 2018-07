One of our #NorthLakeTahoe employees pulled into the parking lot this morning & saw this mama #bear inside a cooler on the back of one of our trailers. She appeared to be showing her cub how to get food! Fortunately, our employees know to never leave food outside! pic.twitter.com/kVepQAhpkS

Spotted! A mama bear and her cub were seen wondering around an employee parking lot in North Lake Tahoe Thursday morning.

It appeared the mama bear was showing her cub how to get food inside a cooler, "Fortunately, our employees know to never leave food outside!" the Placer County Sheriff’s Office tweeted.