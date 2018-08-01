Man Accidentally Drops Apple AirPods on BART Tracks

One BART passenger accidentally dropped one of his AirPods ear buds on the tracks at the downtown Berkeley station last week. Christian Keil decided to post a picture on Twitter in hopes someone would help him. Someone did. Christian's AirPod was returned to him. BART says they used the incident as a public service announcement to tell the public that it’s never safe for riders to jump on the tracks to retrieve items. (Published 4 hours ago)

One BART passenger accidentally dropped one of his AirPods ear buds on the tracks at the downtown Berkeley station last week. Christian Keil decided to... See More