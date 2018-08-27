Long before Silicon Valley came along, cattle rustling was a major crime in the dusty days of Santa Clara County, and on Thursday, sheriff’s investigators were at the scene of what appears to be an old style range war. Robert Handa reports. (Published Thursday, June 14, 2018)

A 54-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly killing and burying cattle on his property at Henry Coe State Park, the Santa Clara Sheriff's Office said Monday.

Marc Belluomini also faces 11 counts of animal abuse. His bail has been set at $200,000.

The charges stem from a June dispute between cattle owners and Belluomini. The two parties got into a bitter argument, and when the cattle owners wanted to take back their 60 head of cattle, the property owner refused to unlock his gate, sheriff's officials previously said.

Sheriff's investigators later responded to the scene and dug up huge makeshift graves for at least nine cows.