23-Year-Old Man Arrested After Crashing Into Fire Hydrant, Fleeing the Scene in Campbell - NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x
South Bay

South Bay

The latest news from around the South Bay

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

23-Year-Old Man Arrested After Crashing Into Fire Hydrant, Fleeing the Scene in Campbell

The crash occurred around 1 p.m. in the area of Winchester Boulevard and Latimer Avenue

By Bay City News

Published 10 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    23-Year-Old Man Arrested After Crashing Into Fire Hydrant, Fleeing the Scene in Campbell
    Campbell Police Department
    A man has been arrested after hitting a fire hydrant in Campbell and fleeing the scene. (Nov. 25, 2018)

    A 23-year-old man was arrested in Campbell Sunday afternoon after allegedly crashing into a fire hydrant and fleeing the scene, police reported.

    The crash happened at about 1 p.m. in the area of Winchester Boulevard and Latimer Avenue, according to Sgt. Dan Livingston. The impact damaged the hydrant, resulting in a large fountain of water gushing into the air, temporarily flooding the street.

    Police located the suspect, Kevin Szigeti, at the intersection of Central and Latimer avenues a short while later. Livingston said he was likely stopped in the area because of the damage to his vehicle.

    The road was temporarily closed, but the damaged fire hydrant had been cleaned up by 3:30 p.m., according to Livingston.

    Szigeti was to have been booked into Santa Clara County jail on suspicion of DUI, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine and hit-and-run.

    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices