A man threw out a homeless man's possessions into Lake Merritt Friday, according to a video captured by Oakland resident John Harris, which he posted on Facebook.

A jogger who was caught on camera tossing a homeless man's possessions into Lake Merritt on Friday was arrested Tuesday, according to the Oakland Police Department.

Henry William Sintay, 30, was arrested on suspicion of robbery after he was captured on video rummaging through a homeless man's possessions and tossing some of them into Lake Merritt and a nearby garbage can.

Henry Sintay

Photo credit: Oakland PD

Sintay was booked into Santa Rita Jail in Dublin and was scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.

The video of the incident was captured by Oakland resident John Harris and posted on Facebook.

Sintay appeared to have stopped in the middle of his run along the lake to rummage through a homeless man's things that were on the ground, and he threw some of it in the water.

Initially, Harris said police told him they couldn't do anything because the homeless man’s possessions are considered debris, and that the jogger may only get a fine for littering.

Later Friday night, community actrivist Kenzie Smith attempted to find the homeless man to donate a backpack with some stuff inside. He shared it in a Facebook Live video and then called on the Lake Merritt community to bring items like blankets and toiletry for the homeless man known only as Drew.



