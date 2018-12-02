Police arrested a 34-year-old man who nearly bit off another man's finger at a nightclub in Petaluma late Saturday night, according to the Petaluma Police Department.

Daniel Yurkovich of Pacific Grove was taken into custody without incident at McNear's Saloon & Dining House and later booked into the Sonoma County Jail "for the crime of mayhem," according to police. The 32-year-old victim was taken to the hospital to receive treatment on one of his ring fingers which was nearly severed.

Petaluma police responded to the saloon late Saturday night after receiving reports of a fight that had broken out at the establishment, according to police. Reports indicated that the suspect was being detained by bystanders and staff while the victim was being taken to the hospital.

Officers arrived at the scene and detained Yurkovich, who police said appeared to be intoxicated, according to the department.

Officers conducted an investigation and found that Yurkovich had "caught the attention of many patrons prior to the fight due to his odd behavior," according to police.

In one instance, Yurkovich went up to a random patron and attacked him in an "unprovoked" fashion, according to police. Other patrons tried to grab control of Yurkovich and stop him from punching the patron. That's when Yurkovich switched his focus and attacked one of the patrons trying to restrain him, biting his finger during the fracas.

Police said surveillance footage recorded the chaotic situation.

Anyone with additional information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Petaluma Police Department.