A 45-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly recorded a female inside a fitting room at Stoneridge Shopping Center in Pleasanton.

The alleged incident occurred around 4:08 p.m. Saturday inside the mall's Hollister Company store. Police were called to the store after reports of unlawful recording inside a fitting room.

Police said a preliminary investigation revealed a camera was found concealed on a fitting room floor and was used to record a customer while she tried on clothing.

Juan Jose Martinez-Leyva was seen exiting a nearby fitting room during the incident and was detained by store employees, police said. Officer also said Martinez-Leyva was in possession of recording devices containing footage of the victim when he was detained.

Martinez-Leyva was booked into Santa Rita Jail in Pleasanton for invasion of privacy, police said. It is now known if there are any additional victims or locations.

Anyone with information may contact Pleasanton police at 925-931-5100.