Man Arrested in Assault, Robbery of Mall Employee - NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x
Peninsula

Peninsula

The latest news from around the Peninsula

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

Man Arrested in Assault, Robbery of Mall Employee

By Bay City News

Published 22 minutes ago | Updated 21 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    The Best Places on Earth
    Getty Images
    File image.

    Police in San Bruno arrested a 21-year-old San Francisco man as a suspect in a Saturday morning assault and robbery of a store employee at the Tanforan Mall, officers said.

    San Bruno police responded to a reported assault at 11:11 a.m. Saturday at the mall, in the 1100 block of El Camino Real, police said. An employee of a store there had been assaulted and robbed of both store merchandise and personal property, police said.

    The suspect, later identified as 21-year-old San Francisco resident Arneliasami Trinidad, fled the scene, but police stopped a car Trinidad was in, and he was soon determined to be the robbery suspect, police said.

    Trinidad was arrested and booked into the San Mateo County Jail on suspicion of robbery.

    Anyone with information related to this robbery is urged to contact the San Bruno Police Department at (650) 616-7100 or by email at sbpdtipline@sanbruno.ca.gov. Information can be left anonymously, police said.

    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices