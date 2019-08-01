Man Arrested in Gilroy After Social Media Threats Referencing Garlic Festival Shooting - NBC Bay Area
Gilroy Holds Vigil For Garlic Fest Victims
Man Arrested in Gilroy After Social Media Threats Referencing Garlic Festival Shooting

By Stephen Ellison

Published 20 minutes ago | Updated 19 minutes ago

    Gilroy PD
    Jose Pinon

    A 33-year-old man was arrested Thursday in Gilroy after posting threats to social media referencing the Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting, according to the Gilroy Police Department.

    Jose Pinon posted threats via Facebook late Wednesday night and referenced the number of persons killed at the Garlic Festival on Sunday, police said.

    Pinon was arrested Thursday morning for a restraining order violation as well as making the comments on social media, police said.

    Threats made on social media platforms, especially in times such as this, are not only unlawful, but unacceptable and and will not be tolerated, police said.

    A 19-year-old man entered the Garlic Festival grounds Sunday and opened fire, killing three people, including two children, and injuring 12 before officers shot and killed him.

