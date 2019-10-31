Man Arrested on Suspicion of Animal Cruelty in Redwood City

A 30-year-old East Palo Alto man was arrested on suspicion of animal cruelty after being seen slamming a small dog onto the ground while recording it with his phone in Redwood Shores last weekend, Redwood City police said.

Michael Fore was arrested after a citizen on Sunday reported seeing someone abusing a small dog in the area of Avocet Drive.

Investigators found security camera footage nearby that appeared to show a man pulling the dog by its leash, swinging it into the air and then forcefully slamming it to the ground multiple times while recording the actions with his phone, police said.

Redwood City police on Tuesday released suspect photos via social media and asked for the public's help in identifying him, and via tips were able to identify Fore as the alleged abuser.

Police detectives obtained a warrant for Fore's arrest and on Wednesday went to his home in East Palo Alto to try to take him into custody.

Fore tried to flee by climbing out onto the balcony from his third-floor apartment and then went onto the roof of the building. Officers eventually arrested him on the rooftop and booked him into San Mateo County Jail on suspicion of felony animal cruelty, police said.

Detectives were able to locate the dog's owner, who was unaware of the abuse. The dog was found to be safe with no signs of lasting injury, according to police.

Anyone with additional information about the case is encouraged to contact Detective Sgt. Russ Felker at (650) 780-7627.