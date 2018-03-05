Man Charged in 1986 Double Homicide Cold Case: Fremont Police - NBC Bay Area
Man Charged in 1986 Double Homicide Cold Case: Fremont Police

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published 6 hours ago | Updated 4 hours ago

    Fremont Police Department
    David Emery Misch

    The Alameda County District Attorney's Office on Friday filed criminal charges against a 57-year-old man who is accused in the 1986 killings of two women in Fremont, police announced Monday.

    David Emery Misch is accused of killing 18-year-old Michelle Xavier and 20-year-old Jennifer Duey back in February of 1986, according to police. Both women were found dead along Mill Creek Road about one mile east of Mission Boulevard.

    "The Department is grateful to be able to provide this level of closure and consolation to the victims and our community," Fremont Police Department Chief Richard Lucero said in a statement. "Generations of investigators have carried this case and the interest of the families has never faded from their priority over time."

    Misch is currently behind bars serving an 18-years-to-life sentence for a homicide that occurred in Alameda County in 1989, according to police. He will now be removed from his current location and taken to the Santa Rita Jail.

    Misch is slated to be arraigned later this week, police said.

    The families of the victims released the following statement, according to the police department: 

    The Xavier and Duey families wish to thank the Fremont Police Department and all of the officers and detectives who worked countless hours during the past 32 years on our daughters’ case. We have been in constant contact with them, so we know how deeply they care and how hard they work. We wish to extend our appreciation to our many friends in the community who supported us, stood by us, and prayed for us during those most difficult years. Numerous unexpected acts of kindness sustained us. We now wait for justice and hope you will continue to keep us in your thoughts and prayers.

