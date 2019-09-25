Fire crews continue to battle six fires near Calaveras Reservoir in Milpitas Saturday. The cause of the fires is under investigation. Officials have not said that they suspect arson, but they said they're not ruling anything out at this time. Marianne Favro reports. (Published Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019)

A man was arrested Monday for starting a series of fires in Milpitas over the weekend, CalFire said.

According to Santa Clara County, the man was identified as 68-year-old Freddie Graham. He is being charged with 13 counts of arson.

Investigators say Graham set four fires on Saturday and nine on Sunday. The combination of these fires was dubbed Reservoir Fire and it burned approximately 128 acres.

Fire Weather Watch Starting Monday Night

Warmer temperatures in the forecast have prompted the National Weather Service to issue a fire weather watch starting Monday night for the North and East Bay hills and higher elevations in the Diablo Range. Marianne Favro reports. (Published Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019)

Authorities say a witness saw the suspect on Friday and provided a license plate number to investigators. On Saturday, the suspect returned to the area and began setting fires.

Graham is also being charged with arson during a state of emergency. Earlier this summer, Governor Gavin Newsom signed a disaster declaration at the beginning of the fire season.