Man Cited for Eating Breakfast Sandwich on BART Platform

A man cited for eating a breakfast sandwich while on a BART platform has sparked controversy after video of the incident posted on social media has gone viral.

The incident was reported around 8 a.m. Monday at the Pleasant Hill BART station, officials said.

A Facebook profile for Bill Gluckman posted video of the altercation on Friday. The video has garnered hundreds of comments and over a thousand shares, and has since been reposted on other social media platforms.

BART issued the following statement about the incident:

"This occurred at around 8am on 11/4 and the man was issued a citation. He was not arrested. He was cited for eating which is a violation of state law. It isn’t just a policy or ordinance, it is penal code.

No matter how you feel about eating on BART, the officer saw someone eating and asked him to stop, when he didn't, he was given a citation.

The individual was not cooperative and was refusing to provide his name which is needed for a citation and is why the engagement lasted as long as it did.

We have sent the video to the Independent Police Auditor who has confirmed he is reviewing."

NBC Bay Area is attempting to get in contact with the man who was cited. Updates to come.