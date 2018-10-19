File image of Brian Jones, Livermore resident, makes his first court appearance after prosecutors charged him with killing a mother and baby. (May 5, 2015)

A man found guilty of four felony counts following a 2015 crash in Livermore that left a mother and her baby dead is scheduled to be sentenced Friday morning.

Brian Jones is set to appear in court at 9:30 a.m. in Department 713 of Alameda County Superior Court in Dublin.

Prosecutors and Livermore police said Jones of Livermore lost control of his car while driving under the influence of alcohol and crashed into an apartment complex in the 900 block of Murrieta Boulevard just before 6:50 p.m. on May 2, 2015.

The collision killed 46-year-old Esperanza Morales-Rodriguez of Seaside and her 14-month-old daughter, Ulidia Perez-Morales, both of whom were declared dead at the scene.

Memorial For Mom, Baby Killed by Alleged Drunk Driver

It was a sad Mother's Day for a local family, as a memorial and community support continues to grow for a woman and her baby who were killed in Livermore by an alleged drunk driver. NBC Bay Area's Marianne Favro reports from Livermore with how the family was honored. (Published Sunday, May 10, 2015)

Police said Jones had attended the Livermore Wine Country Festival before the collision. The Alameda County District Attorney said Jones' blood alcohol content was determined to be 0.14 percent, well above the legal limit for drinking and driving.

Bay City News contributed to this report.