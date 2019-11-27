Man Dead After Hit-and-Run Collision in San Jose

NBC Bay Area File image

A man was killed in a hit-and-run collision in San Jose early Wednesday morning, according to police.

Officers responded around 4:17 a.m. to the area of Foxworthy Avenue and Rubino Drive and found the man down on a curb, police. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver neither stopped nor called 911, police said.

A vehicle description and driver description were not immediately available.

This marks the 24th deadly vehicle vs. pedestrian collision in San Jose this year, according to police.

Anyone with information about the hit-and-run is asked to call 911 or contact Detective Brian McMahon or the San Jose Police Department's Traffic Investigations Unit at 408-277-4654.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 408-947-7867.