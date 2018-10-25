NBC

A 55-year-old man was hit and killed by a vehicle in the parking garage of the San Bruno BART station Thursday morning, according to the transit agency.

The collision was reported at 8:52 a.m. on the fourth floor of the parking garage at 1151 Huntington Ave.

The victim was walking when a 1997 Ford Expedition hit him. He was taken to San Francisco General Hospital, but succumbed to his injuries there, BART officials said. His name is not yet being released.

The Ford driver stopped at the scene and is cooperating with investigators.