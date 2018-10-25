Man Dies After Being Hit By Vehicle at San Bruno BART Parking Garage - NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x
Man Dies After Being Hit By Vehicle at San Bruno BART Parking Garage

By Bay City News

Published 44 minutes ago

    NBC

    A 55-year-old man was hit and killed by a vehicle in the parking garage of the San Bruno BART station Thursday morning, according to the transit agency.

    The collision was reported at 8:52 a.m. on the fourth floor of the parking garage at 1151 Huntington Ave.

    The victim was walking when a 1997 Ford Expedition hit him. He was taken to San Francisco General Hospital, but succumbed to his injuries there, BART officials said. His name is not yet being released.

    The Ford driver stopped at the scene and is cooperating with investigators.

