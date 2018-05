A man fell from the mezzanine level down to the baggage claim level at San Francisco International Airport on Monday morning and died, according to airport officials.

Airport spokesperson Doug Yakel said the man, believed to be in his late 50s or early 60s, did not survive the fall.

Circumstances surrounding the fall are still under investigation, Yakel said.

The San Mateo County Coroners’ office has not released any further details.

