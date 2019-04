Firefighters work at the scene of a house fire in Oakland. (April 8, 2019)

One man died in a house fire in Oakland Monday morning, according to the city's fire department.

The two-alarm blaze broke out at a Victorian-style home located along the 1000 block of 16th street, Oakland Fire Department Battalion Chief Melinda Drayton said.

The fire was eventually brought under control.

An investigation is ongoing.

Further information was not immediately available.