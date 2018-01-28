NBC Bay Area File image

A man was pronounced dead after being entangled in a physical altercation in San Jose late Saturday, according to police.

No suspects have been identified or located at this time, police said.

Officers first responded to a call about a disturbance along the 4000 block of San Simeon Way just before 11:40 a.m., according to police. They found the man suffering from injuries that he sustained during some sort of fight.

The man was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead, according to police.

A motive for the altercation remains unknown, according to police. An investigation is ongoing.

The man's identity will not released until it is confirmed and his relatives are notified, according to police.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the San Jose Police Department's Homicide Unit at 408-277-5283. Those people who wish to remain anonymous are encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 408-947-7867.