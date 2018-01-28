Man Dies After Physical Altercation in San Jose: Police - NBC Bay Area
OLY-BAY
South Bay

South Bay

The latest news from around the South Bay

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

Man Dies After Physical Altercation in San Jose: Police

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published 4 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Your Highway 1 Bucket List
    NBC Bay Area
    File image

    A man was pronounced dead after being entangled in a physical altercation in San Jose late Saturday, according to police.

    No suspects have been identified or located at this time, police said.

    Officers first responded to a call about a disturbance along the 4000 block of San Simeon Way just before 11:40 a.m., according to police. They found the man suffering from injuries that he sustained during some sort of fight.

    The man was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead, according to police.

    A motive for the altercation remains unknown, according to police. An investigation is ongoing.

    The man's identity will not released until it is confirmed and his relatives are notified, according to police.

    Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the San Jose Police Department's Homicide Unit at 408-277-5283. Those people who wish to remain anonymous are encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 408-947-7867.

    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices