Man Dies in Apartment Fire in San Jose - NBC Bay Area
Man Dies in Apartment Fire in San Jose

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 28 minutes ago

    A man died after a fire broke out in a San Jose apartment complex early Friday morning. The victim was unconscious when he was pulled from the second floor unit where the fire started before 4:00 a.m. Bob Redell reports.

    A man died after a fire broke out in a San Jose apartment complex early Friday morning.

    The victim was unconscious when he was pulled from the second floor unit where the fire started before 4:00 a.m. at the Driftwood Manor apartments in the 1200 block of Blossom Hill Road, according to fire officials on the scene.

    Officials performed CPR on the man for 20 minutes until he was pronounced dead.

    "They came in, took down the door and flames were coming out. It was really bad, a lot of smoke," said the man's next door neighbor Dianet Contreras. 

    Neighbors say the man was quiet and kept to himself.

    The fire was contained to just one unit and the cause is under investigation, fire officials said.

