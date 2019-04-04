Police are searching for a man who used a sword to attack a customer outside a popular San Francisco roller skating rink. Sam Brock reports. (Published Monday, April 1, 2019)

The man tied to a sword attack outside a popular San Francisco roller skating rink while dressed as a pirate and wearing a "Make America Great Again" hat has been arrested, police said.

San Francisco-resident Leor Bergland was taken into police custody Wednesday night. Bergland, 30, was booked into San Francisco County Jail on charges of attempted murder, mayhem, aggravated assault, carrying a concealed dikr or dagger and brandishing a weapon, according to police.

The attack was reported Friday night, when Bergland allegedly took out a sword and struck a person on the hand near the Church of 8 Wheels roller rink, officials said.

The victim was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

