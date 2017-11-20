Daniel Carlos, 32, (inset) of Redwood City, was killed at this gas station in unincorporated San Leandro during a cellphone transaction gone wrong Saturday. (Nov. 20, 2017)

A man who was fatally shot while trying to sell a cellphone to someone at a busy intersection in unincorporated San Leandro on Saturday afternoon was identified by an Alameda County sheriff's spokesman Monday as 32-year-old Daniel Carlos of Redwood City.

Carlos was between jobs but used to work for Tesla and is survived by his wife and their 5-year-old daughter, Sgt. Ray Kelly said.

Carlos was shot near the 76 gas station at East 14th Street and 159th Avenue, near the Bay Fair BART station, at about 1:15 p.m. Saturday and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Kelly.

"What's so shocking is that this was in broad daylight at one of the major intersections in Alameda County, where there's a lot of vehicle and foot traffic," Kelly said.

Carlos met the suspects in the case through an online app called Letgo, on which people list items they want to sell, Kelly said.

Carlos planned to sell an iPhone, but when he arrived at the arranged meeting place in unincorporated San Leandro, multiple suspects robbed him and shot him and then drove away, according to Kelly.

Investigators did not release information about the suspects.

Kelly said Casey "was doing everything right" by trying to arrange the transaction at a busy location in the middle of the day and had a relative with him.

"Unfortunately, the suspects were willing to kill him over a phone," Kelly said.

The relative who was with Casey wasn't harmed.

Kelly said people who want to buy or sell merchandise from people they meet online should do so at "safe-exchange" zones such as the parking lots of law enforcement agencies. He said one such location is the parking lot of the sheriff's Eden Township substation in San Leandro.

Carlos' family launched a GoFundMe campaign that had surpassed $10,000, more than double its goal, in its first day.