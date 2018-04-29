Man Fatally Shot in Albany; Suspect at Large: Police

A man was fatally shot in broad daylight in Albany on Sunday morning, and police are searching for suspects, according to Albany police.

The shooting occured at about 11:30 a.m. on the Ohlone Greenway, along the 600 block of Masonic Avenue, police said. Responding officers discovered a man suffering from a gunshot wound down on a bench along the pathway.

The victim was taken to Alameda County Hospital but ultimately succumbed to his injuries, police said. His identity was not immediately released, pending notification of family.

Albany police are asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect or suspects responsible for the shooting. Anyone with information about the incident should contact the Albany Police Department at 510-525-7300. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call 800-222-TIPS with information.

The Ohlone Greenway was closed Sunday during the investigation, but police anticipated it would be reopened again for public use by Monday morning.