Police are investigating a fatal shooting Thursday afternoon in San Jose.

The shooting on the 3600 block of Misty Glen Court marks the city's 13th homicide of the year, police said.

Officers responded to the shooting at 1:26 p.m. and found a man inside a home suffering from at least one gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene, police said.

An investigation is ongoing and no other information was immediately available.