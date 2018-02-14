Man Found Dead in Beach Parking Lot - NBC Bay Area
Man Found Dead in Beach Parking Lot

By Diana San Juan

Published 5 hours ago

    NBC Bay Area
    File image. (Dec. 28, 2017)

    An adult male was found dead at the Gray Whale Cove State Beach parking lot in Half Moon Bay early Wednesday morning.

    At about 1:00 a.m., San Mateo County Sheriff deputies responded to a report of a man down. Upon arrival, they found the body of a deceased male with injuries to his face and upper body.

    Forensics Lab and the Coroner’s Office assisted at the scene.

    The male has not been identified and no suspect or witnesses have come forward with information.

    San Mateo Sheriffs are assisting California State Parks with the investigation and encourage anyone with information about the crime to call Sheriff’s Detective Andy Hui at (650) 363-4066 or Ahui@smcgov.org. Alternatively, you may also remain anonymous by calling the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Anonymous Tip Line at 1-800-547-2700.


