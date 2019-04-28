NBC Bay Area File image of a San Jose Police Department patrol car.

A man was shot and wounded Sunday evening near downtown San Jose, according to the San Jose Police Department.

The shooting occurred about 6:35 p.m. in the area of South 12th and Keyes Street, near Happy Hollow Park and Zoo, where responding officers found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound, police said.

The man was taken to a local hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening, and no other injuries were reported, police said.

Police did not identify or arrest any suspects, and the shooting was under investigation.

No further details were immediately available.