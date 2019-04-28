Man Hospitalized in Shooting Near Happy Hollow Zoo in San Jose - NBC Bay Area
Man Hospitalized in Shooting Near Happy Hollow Zoo in San Jose

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published 10 minutes ago | Updated 9 minutes ago

    File image of a San Jose Police Department patrol car.

    A man was shot and wounded Sunday evening near downtown San Jose, according to the San Jose Police Department.

    The shooting occurred about 6:35 p.m. in the area of South 12th and Keyes Street, near Happy Hollow Park and Zoo, where responding officers found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound, police said.

    The man was taken to a local hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening, and no other injuries were reported, police said.

    Police did not identify or arrest any suspects, and the shooting was under investigation.

    No further details were immediately available.

