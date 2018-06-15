One Injured in Knife Attack on BART From SF to Antioch

A man was injured following a knife fight on a BART train late Thursday night, police said.

The fight took place on a train from San Francisco that was bound for Antioch. One man suffered a cut on his hand, causing the train to stop at Concord while the police tracked down a suspect and attended to the victim, according to BART police.

The suspect was later taken into custody by BART police. It wasn't immediately clear what started the fight, or where it started. Police said it could have started in Orinda or Lafayette.

No further information was immediately available.



In May, BART Police Chief Carlos Rojas told the San Francisco Chronicle there was a downward trend in overall crime on BART in 2018, but the statistics showed an increase in aggravated assaults.