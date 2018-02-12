Man Injured, Two Pets Saved in San Jose House Fire

Firefighters on Monday knocked down a house fire in San Jose, saving a pet dog and cat in the process. (Feb. 12, 2018)

San Jose firefighters quickly knocked down a two-alarm house fire Monday afternoon near the city's downtown area, rescuing a pet dog and cat in the process, according to a fire spokesman.

Firefighters responded around 3:20 p.m. to the 100 block of Duane Street, where they found heavy smoke and fire at a residence, fire Capt. Daniel Vega said. Because of the intensity, it was declared a two-alarm fire, meaning that about 50 firefighters responded to the scene to control it, he said.

One man who was inside the home managed to escape and was taken to a hospital to be treated for a burn injury, fire officials said. Firefighters pulled a dog and cat to safety.

No other injuries were reported.