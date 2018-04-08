Man Shot, Killed in Apparent Marijuana-Related Robbery in Pleasant Hill: Police - NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x

Man Shot, Killed in Apparent Marijuana-Related Robbery in Pleasant Hill: Police

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published 7 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Man Shot, Killed in Apparent Marijuana-Related Robbery in Pleasant Hill: Police
    NBC Bay Area
    Police in Pleasant Hill work at the scene of a residence where a man was found dead. (April 7, 2018)

    A man in Pleasant Hill was found dead late Saturday following an apparent marijuana-related robbery, according to police.

    Officers first responded around 11:14 p.m. to the 2100 block of Norse Drive in the East Bay city after receiving a report regarding a person who suffered gunshot wounds, police stated. Arriving officers found the man dead inside of a residence in the area.

    According to preliminary information, it appears the incident was "related to a marijuana robbery," police stated.

    An investigation is ongoing, police stated.

    Further information was not available.

    Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to call police at 925-288-4600.

    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices