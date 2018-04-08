A man in Pleasant Hill was found dead late Saturday following an apparent marijuana-related robbery, according to police.
Officers first responded around 11:14 p.m. to the 2100 block of Norse Drive in the East Bay city after receiving a report regarding a person who suffered gunshot wounds, police stated. Arriving officers found the man dead inside of a residence in the area.
According to preliminary information, it appears the incident was "related to a marijuana robbery," police stated.
An investigation is ongoing, police stated.
Further information was not available.
Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to call police at 925-288-4600.