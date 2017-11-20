A 21-year-old man died and a suspect was taken into custody following a stabbing near a country club in San Jose late Sunday, according to the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Department. Kris Sanchez reports.

Man Killed, Suspect Taken Into Custody After Stabbing in San Jose

A 21-year-old man died and a suspect was taken into custody following a stabbing near a country club in San Jose late Sunday, according to the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Department.

The stabbing occurred around 11:30 p.m. along the 5400 block of Fairway Drive, which is located near the San Jose Country Club, according to the sheriff's office.

The victim was found inside a residence and eventually died as a result of his injuries, sheriff's officials said.

The suspect was taken into custody at the scene, according to the sheriff's office. No other suspects are believed to be connected to the stabbing.

The victim and suspect may have been roommates, but an investigation is ongoing, sheriff's officials said.