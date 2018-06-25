Man on MUNI Bus in San Francisco Stabbed 'Multiple Times'

A 44-year-old man was listed in life-threatening condition after he was stabbed on a MUNI bus in San Francisco Saturday night, according to police.

The stabbing occurred just before 10 p.m. near the intersection of Mission and Silver streets, police stated.

The victim reportedly became entangled in a physical altercation with three suspects on the bus, according to police. The suspects proceeded to stab the victim "multiple times" before taking off from the scene on foot.

The three suspects were said to be males in their 20s or 30s, according to police.

Further information was not available.