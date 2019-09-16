Officials with the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office investigate a deadly shooting in San Jose's Alum Rock neighborhood. (Sept. 16, 2019)

The Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office on Monday is investigating a deadly shooting in San Jose's Alum Rock neighborhood.

Deputies around 12:06 a.m. responded to the area of Stewart and Rose avenues and found a man down on the ground suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, according to the sheriff's office. The man was later pronounced dead.

Authorities searched the area, but they didn't find any suspects.

Deputies were able to speak with witnesses and look at security camera footage. They identified the suspect vehicle as a black-colored SUV seen leaving the scene.

An investigation is underway. Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office at 408-808-4500. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call 408-808-4431.