Man Dies Following Shooting in San Jose's Berryessa Neighborhood: Police
Man Dies Following Shooting in San Jose's Berryessa Neighborhood: Police

By Brendan Weber

    Man Dies Following Shooting in San Jose's Berryessa Neighborhood: Police
    NBC Bay Area
    Police investigate a homicide in San Jose. (Nov. 26, 2017)

    One man was shot and killed in San Jose early Sunday, and officers have yet to locate any suspects, according to police.

    The shooting happened around 4:30 a.m. behind a building along the 2100 block of Ringwood Avenue in the city's Berryessa neighborhood, police said.

    Officers found the man suffering from at least one gunshot wound, according to police. He was taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead.

    A motive or any other details regarding the shooting were not immediately available.

    No suspects have been identified or taken into custody, according to police.

    Published 2 hours ago
