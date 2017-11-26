One man was shot and killed in San Jose early Sunday, and officers have yet to locate any suspects, according to police.

The shooting happened around 4:30 a.m. behind a building along the 2100 block of Ringwood Avenue in the city's Berryessa neighborhood, police said.

Officers found the man suffering from at least one gunshot wound, according to police. He was taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead.

A motive or any other details regarding the shooting were not immediately available.

No suspects have been identified or taken into custody, according to police.