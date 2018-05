A man suffered life-threatening injuries after being shot in San Jose early Sunday, according to police.



The shooting happened around 2 a.m. along the 4000 block of Houndshaven Way, police stated.

The suspect has yet to be apprehended, police said.

Arriving officers found the male victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound, according to police.

The motive and any other details regarding the shooting were not immediately available.