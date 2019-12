Getty Images/iStockphoto

Police in Hayward responded Saturday to reports of gunshots and arrived to find a male gunshot victim who was later pronounced dead at the scene, officials confirmed.

The incident occurred around 4:45 p.m. near Amador Way and Yolo Street. Police have not yet released the identity of the victim but have said that they will release more details soon.

Police said that this homicide is the fourth one of 2019 in the city. Anyone with information is asked to call (510)293-7176.