A man is hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries following a shooting Thursday in the parking lot of a popular bowling alley in the East Bay, police said.

The shooting was reported at 3:40 p.m. just outside the Cloverleaf Bowl in Fremont. Police responded to the scene and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The bowling alley is located on Fremont Boulevard, just off Grimmer Boulevard.

An investigation is ongoing.

No other information was immediately available.