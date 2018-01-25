Man Swipes Cash From Walnut Creek Tanning Studio

A man armed with an apparent box cutter casually walked into a Walnut Creek tanning salon Tuesday night and robbed the establishment of cash after demanding that a female employee hand over money from the register, according to surveillance footage and a private investigator.

The robbery occurred at roughly 6:32 p.m. at the Glo Tanning Studio located at 3116 Oak Rd. in Walnut Creek, according to a private investigator based out of San Francisco.

Surveillance footage captured the man, who is believed to be in his 50s or 60s, walk into the studio, hunch over the front counter and flash the apparent box knife in his hand before demanding cash. The employee manages to stay visibly calm as she promptly empties the register and places the cash in an envelope.

After being handed the envelope, the man snags some candy from a bowl on the counter and walks out of the studio.

The man was seen wearing a blue beanie and red sweater, according to the surveillance footage. He was described as being roughly 180 pounds and anywhere from 5 feet 10 inches tall to 6 feet tall.

Anyone with information about the man is asked to contact the DeWitt Detective Agency at 415-481-0550 or the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Department.