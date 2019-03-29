Man Suspected of Stealing Expensive Underwear From San Mateo Open House - NBC Bay Area
Man Suspected of Stealing Expensive Underwear From San Mateo Open House

By Bay City News

Published 42 minutes ago

    San Mateo Police
    Surveillance image of a man suspected of stealing expensive bras from a San Mateo open house.

    Police are searching for a man suspected of stealing expensive bras from a home during a realtor-hosted open house on Sunday.

    Surveillance video from the homeowner shows a man being greeted by a realtor inside the home, then walking around the house "with a noticeable bulge around his abdomen that wasn't there when he initially walked inside the home," according to release from San Mateo police.

    After the open house event concluded on Sunday afternoon, the homeowner noticed many of her expensive undergarments were missing, police said.

    Police released a surveillance image of the suspect, who is described as a man standing between 5 feet 4 inches and 5 feet 8 inches tall, with a slender build. He was wearing glasses, a gray long-sleeve shirt, vest, and jeans.

    Anyone with information on the suspect is urged to contact police.

