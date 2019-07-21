Police are searching for a man who swiped a Chick-fil-A iPad from the company's Vacaville location while workers brewed him some iced tea just before closing.

The theft occurred on the night of July 13 at the Vacaville Chick-fil-A located on Harbison Drive, according to police.

The man — the restaurant's last customer of the night — entered the store and placed his order, which included some iced tea. Despite being out of the drink, Chick-fil-A staff whipped up a fresh batch for the man "to ensure every last one of their customers was a happy customer," police wrote in a Facebook post.

While workers were busy brewing the drink, the man grabbed the company's iPad that had been mistakenly left out on the counter by the cash registers and tucked it into the back of his shorts.

Anyone who can identify the man or has information about the case is encouraged to call 707-449-5200 or email amber.williams@cityofvacaville.com.