A man was taken into custody early Monday morning after he climbed a construction crane in downtown San Jose, according to police.

Police said the incident happened in the area of 4th and East Santa Clara streets, which is located near San Jose City Hall.

The man who was taken into custody had an outstanding arrest warrant, according to police. He was slated to be transported to Santa Clara County Jail.

A second man also climbed the crane. He was described as a good Samaritan who tried to coax the other man down.

Some streets in the area were closed during the incident, but they have since reopened.