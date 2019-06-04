A man attempted to pull a woman's shorts down while she was walking in Mountain View on Monday, police said.

Mountain View police say they're searching for a young adult white male who allegedly ran up behind a 40-year-old resident on Diericx Drive near Franklin Avenue, and assaulted her.

The victim said the suspect was wearing a black baseball camp, a black and gray horizontal striped shirt, black shorts and black shoes, according to police.

Police said they conducted a search in the area but couldn't locate the suspect.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect is asked to contact Detective Robert Medina at 650-903-6189.